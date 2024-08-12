Jessie, Misty, and Jigglypuff Pokémon voice actor Rachael Lillis dies aged 46

Rachael Lillis – perhaps best known for her talents in bringing Jessie, Misty, and Jigglypuff to life in Pokémon – has died aged 46.

Lillis' sister, Laurie Orr, confirmed the news today, updating a GoFundMe page that had been set up to help Rachael with her medical bills and memorial service. Orr confirmed that any further donations will go to "causes in her name – specifically toward efforts to combat cancer."

Lillis – whose death was marked by her co-star and the voice of Ash, Veronica Taylor – was described as "an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing."

"She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon Misty and Jessie being the most beloved," the statement continued.

"Please know that Rachael saw your messages and contributions and was so touched and so grateful," added Bulbasaur's original dub voice, Tara Sands. "A wonderful person gone way too soon."

Lillis' voice will also be known to gamers outside of Pokémon, as she provided also voices for Lego Jurassic World and Ape Escape 2.