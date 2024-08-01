Jan Richter appointed CEO of Sixteen Tons Entertainment

Sixteen Tons Entertainment is changing leadership, with founder and former CEO Ralph Stock stepping down and handing the reins to Jan Richter.

Richter joined the studio this month from ZeptoLab where he'd been working for the past four years, most recently as head of product and design. Prior to that, he worked at the likes of Mighty Bear Games, Bigpoint, and SnapDragon Games, in a career spanning almost 20 years.

Stock founded Sixteen Tons Entertainment in 1993, with the studio mainly known for its Emergency series.

He commented: "I look back with gratitude and a bit of pride on the past three decades, where we've created innovative games that have delighted players worldwide. With the Emergency franchise, we've certainly brought fresh ideas to the real-time strategy genre and established a brand that has endured.

"I am pleased to hand over the studio to Jan's capable hands. It feels reassuring to know that my life's work will be carried on by Phoenix and Sixteen Tons. I look forward to many more successful games from this outstanding team."

Richter added: "I'm really excited to take on the leadership of Sixteen Tons Entertainment and continue the amazing work Ralph has done. Using my background in F2P and mobile games, I can't wait to help this fantastic studio grow even more and achieve new milestones."

Sixteen Tons Entertainment was acquired by Phoenix Games in January 2020.