James Wan is adapting indie horror Pacific Drive for TV

Pacific Drive is the latest game getting the Hollywood treatment.

As reported by Variety, notable horror filmmaker James Wan has secured the rights to turn the driving game into a TV series via his Atomic Monster production company.

Wan will executively produce the show alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Rob Hackett, as well as The Menagerie Productions' Jeff Ludwig.

As of the time of writing, the series has yet to be attached to a particular streaming service.

Ironwood Studio's indie survival horror hit, Pacific Drive, has sold over 600,000 copies globally.

Developer Red Barrels has also recently signed a deal with Lionsgate Studios and It and Strange Darling producer Roy Lee to create a movie based on the Outlast franchise.