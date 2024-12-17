Skip to main content

James Wan is adapting indie horror Pacific Drive for TV

Noted horror filmmaker Wan secures rights to turn the driving game into a TV show

Pacific Drive
Image credit: Ironwood Studios
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Pacific Drive is the latest game getting the Hollywood treatment.

As reported by Variety, notable horror filmmaker James Wan has secured the rights to turn the driving game into a TV series via his Atomic Monster production company.

Wan will executively produce the show alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Rob Hackett, as well as The Menagerie Productions' Jeff Ludwig.

As of the time of writing, the series has yet to be attached to a particular streaming service.

Ironwood Studio's indie survival horror hit, Pacific Drive, has sold over 600,000 copies globally.

Developer Red Barrels has also recently signed a deal with Lionsgate Studios and It and Strange Darling producer Roy Lee to create a movie based on the Outlast franchise.

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake: When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.
