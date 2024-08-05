Jam City lays off 10% off staff

Mobile developer Jam City has been affected by layoffs.

A representative confirmed to Polygon's Nicole Carpenter that 10% of its staff were made redundant last Friday (August 2), estimated to be around 85 people.

Carpenter shared an email sent to staff by Jam City CEO Josh Yguado, who attributed the decision to the current market situation.

"After a challenging 2023, industry analysts predicted an upward trend for gaming in 2024," Yguado wrote. "While we have seen moderate improvements in some areas, the overall upward trend has not materalised as expected."

Carpenter also highlighted that the developer reported "lower-than-expected game performance in several of [its] key titles," which include DC Heroes & Villains, Jurassic World Alive, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

In August 2022, Jam City laid off 17% of its workforce which affected between 150 and 200 workers. Most reportedly took place within its subsidiary studio Ludia.

Jam City acquired Ludia for $165 million in September 2021.