Itch.io now requires creators to declare if their work uses generative AI.

In a post, Itch.io explained that a new field called "generative AI disclosure" invites developers to detail what elements of their projects uses generative AI, such as graphics, sound, text and dialogue, and code.

Games that acknowledge generative AI elements will be tagged with an "AI Generated" tag, as well as further tags detailing what aspects of their work use AI such as "AI Generated Graphics" or "AI Generated Sounds." Games without AI will be labelled "No AI."

Itch.io said the new category "ensure[s] buyers are aware of the origins of the material they are obtaining."

Developers will have a "grace period" in which they'll get time to "update their pages" after which it'll use user reports to identify creators who have not voluntarily complied with the request. A bulk tagging tool has been introduced to simplify the process of tagging assets.

"Assets comprised of generative AI (even if modified afterwards) that are not tagged will no longer be eligible for indexing on our browse pages," Itch.io added.