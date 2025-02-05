Iron Galaxy lays off 66 to protect "long-term survival"

Iron Galaxy has laid off 66 developers.

In a statement posted to LinkedIn, the studio said that although it had made "sacrifices to keep teams intact", it had "run out of room to manoeuvre amidst this slow recovery".

"Today, Iron Galaxy is parting ways with some of our developers and support staff. In total, we have reduced our employee base by 66 people. This was a means of last resort for us," the statement said.

"It’s a measure we do not take lightly to enable our long-term survival."

The team said it was still committed to "serving our partners in the creation of games" and will "continue to explore new ways to support an industry we love and keep working towards its ongoing recovery".

"At this moment, our focus is on our teammates who have begun a journey toward their next role. We thank them for working with us. We’ll be doing everything we can to support them in the search for the next phase of their careers. Keep an eye out for them if you need good people. We are sorry to see them go," the statement concluded.

CEO Adam Boyes left Iron Galaxy in August after eight years with the developer.

Boyes became CEO of the studio in June 2016 having previously held leadership roles at PlayStation, Capcom, Midway Games, and Electronic Arts.

The swath of job cuts from last year continue in 2025. In January alone, over 700 developers have lost their jobs, with cuts and closures at Freejam, Splash Damage, Piranha Games, Jar of Sparks, as well as 185 jobs cut by Ubisoft.

Earlier today, we reported that ProbablyMonsters had initiated another round of layoffs.