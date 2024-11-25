Skip to main content

IO Interactive "ceases collaboration" with MMA fighter Conor McGregor "effective immediately"

"We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications," the studio said

Vikki Blake
IO Interactive has cut ties with Conor McGregor after a woman who accused the MMA fighter of rape won her civil case against him.

The studio said that in light of the recent ruling, it had made the decision to "cease its collaboration" with McGregor with immediate effect.

IO had based Hitman's The Disruptor on McGregor, and had several missions and a DLC pack featuring the character.

"In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately," the studio said in a statement posted to X/Twitter.

"We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today."

