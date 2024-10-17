International Federation of Actors declares support for SAG-AFTRA strike

The International Federation of Actors (FIA) has declared its support for the SAG-AFTRA video game strike.

The FIA represents performers from over 60 countries, who "voted unanimously" in support of SAG-AFTRA during a meeting held in New Zealand earlier this month.

A resolution was jointly proposed by the Actors' Equity Association, Canada's ACTRA, and Equity UK alongside performers unions from Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, and Uruguay.

It highlighted the issues raised by SAG-AFTRA, including the central issue of AI, "which pose[s] an existential threat to performers' livelihoods by replicating their voices, likeness, and performance without adequate consent or compensation."

The FIA said it will offer "all legally permissible support for as long as necessary" during the strike.

It added that the union federation will "stand against corporate exploitation, the unchecked use of AI, and [the] broader fight for fair wages, reasonable working conditions, and the protection of performers's rights and creative contributions."

"The fight for worker empowerment must be as globalised as the multinational corporations who profit from our labour, that's why the FIA's support of SAG-AFTRA will remain a symbol for the solidarity that must exist among all of us," said FIA president Gabrielle Carteris.

"Our unity signifies global solidarity for a fair and dignified workplace for performing artists around the world."

FIA general secretary Dominick Luquer added: "Workers' struggles know no borders, and all the members of our federation understand that. We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our union siblings at SAG-AFTRA and hope for a speedy – but more importantly, fair – resolution to their strike."

SAG-AFTRA called for a video game strike on July 26 after nearly 18 months of negotiations with companies including Activision, Electronic Arts, Disney, WB Games, and Take 2 Productions.

Over 100 games have since signed the union's Interim Agreement and Tiered Budget Independent Agreement, according to the FIA, which provides protections against AI and better working conditions that SAG-AFTRA sought during negotiations.