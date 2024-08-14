Skip to main content

Intel sells $1.18m stake in Arm

Tech company reportedly made $146.7 million from sale

Sophie McEvoy avatar
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

Intel has sold its $1.18 million stake in British semiconductor company Arm.

Disclosed in a regulatory filing, Intel reportedly raised an estimated $146.7 million from the sale based on Arm's average stock price between April and June, according to calculations by Reuters.

Arm debuted on the Nasdaq Fund Network in September last year, ending its first day of trading at $63.59 following an IPO price of $51. It was the fifth most traded stock in the world during its debut.

Intel's decision to sell its stake in Arm comes after it announced a wave of layoffs as part of a $10 billion cost reduction plan earlier this month, affecting more than 15% of its global workforce.

CEO Pat Gelsinger said the decision was made due to a lack of revenue growth, adding that Intel's "annual revenue in 2020 was about $24 billion higher than it was last year" despite a 10% increase in staff.

Read this next

Sophie McEvoy avatar
Sophie McEvoy: Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
Related topics
ARM Ltd. Business Intel