Infinity Nikki generates $16m in player spending on mobile

Infold Games' Infinity Nikki has generated $16 million in player spending during its first month on mobile.

This is according to App Magic data (via Pocket Gamer), with revenue reportedly driven by players in China who contributed $10.1 million making up 63% of global player spending.

Infinity Nikki made $10 million in its first two weeks, reaching $16 million on January 3.

It also saw 10 million downloads in five days after launch on December 5, 2024.

This makes Infinity Nikki the most successful launch in the franchise. In comparison, 2017's Love Nikki generated $383,000 in its first month, while 2021's Shining Nikki made $46 million.