Skip to main content

Infinite Reality secures $3bn in funding

Investment will allow metaverse firm to grow platform, continue acquisitions and partnerships

Image credit: Infinite Reality
Sophie McEvoy avatar
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

Metaverse platform Infinite Reality has raised $3 billion in a funding round, bringing the firm's total valuation to $12.25 billion.

As reported by GamesBeat, the funding was led by a private investor. Infinite Reality will use this investment to grow its platform and continue acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to share this news with our customers [and] businesses all over the world," said CEO and co-founder John Acunto.

"The ability to provide them a platform where they can not only create a great immersive environment, but one where they own their data, own their customer, and own their experience means the world to Infinite Reality.

"This [fundraising round] allows us to continue investing in our customers as they strive to be active participants in today's technological advancements."

Read this next

Sophie McEvoy avatar
Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
Related topics
funding Infinite Reality Investment