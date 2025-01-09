Infinite Reality secures $3bn in funding

Metaverse platform Infinite Reality has raised $3 billion in a funding round, bringing the firm's total valuation to $12.25 billion.

As reported by GamesBeat, the funding was led by a private investor. Infinite Reality will use this investment to grow its platform and continue acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to share this news with our customers [and] businesses all over the world," said CEO and co-founder John Acunto.

"The ability to provide them a platform where they can not only create a great immersive environment, but one where they own their data, own their customer, and own their experience means the world to Infinite Reality.

"This [fundraising round] allows us to continue investing in our customers as they strive to be active participants in today's technological advancements."