Indie game Antonblast delayed by hurricanes

Indie game Antoblast has been delayed until December after its developer was impacted by both Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

In a statement posted to X/Twitter, studio head and director Tony Grayson said the team at Summitsphere has "roots planted across the southeastern United States," an area "ravaged" by both hurricanes in rapid succession.

"We are thankfully all safe," Grayson said, "but the hurricanes have directly and indirectly affected a number of our team and their ability to work, with some going without power."

Consequently, to ensure the "best version" of the game is released, the team has decided to delay the launch from November 12 to December 3.

The statement also links to Project Hope, an organisation that provide support for hurricane relief.