Indian publisher Deftouch secures undisclosed investment to scale up portfolio

Indian publisher Deftouch has secured an undisclosed investment to scale up its portfolio, develop new games, and hire new talent.

Co-led by Krafton, T-accelerate Capital and Lumikai, the round also receive backing from Visceral Capital and Play Venture.

“We love to experiment with bold concepts. Even though we are building a cricket game right now, we like to experiment a lot with features that might unlock certain monetisation schemes and so on,” CEO Ninad Bhagwat told Inc42.

“We are super excited to have on board Krafton India, T-Accelerate Capital and Visceral Capital. Their extensive industry knowledge and experience will help take us to our next milestones.

"We are also proud that Lumikai Fund and Play Ventures have shown continued support in this round, they have played an important role in our traction so far.”

Deftouch - previously known as All Star Games - is a mobile sports game developer founded in 2017. It plans to raise its Series A round by the end of 2025.