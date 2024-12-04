IllFonic "re-aligns to a refined strategy" as it makes "cuts" to its teams

Developer IllFonic has confirmed it has made "cuts" to its staff.

In a brief statement, CEO and co-founder Charles Brungardt said it had to "accept the harsh reality" of the "state of the industry" and "re-align to a refined strategy" "with the heaviest of hearts."

“Today we had to accept the harsh reality that the state of the industry has impacted us here at IllFonic," Brungardt wrote in the statement posted to social media.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that cuts to our teams had to be made today as we re-aligned to a refined strategy.

"There is a lot of talent in this group and if you or your team is hiring please reach out here so people can be connected to open roles," the statement concluded. "Thank you."

Brungardt's words stopped short of confirming how many staff had been impacted by the cuts, or how it expects to reshape its strategy going forward. It's also unclear how this may impact the studio's development pipeline.

Founded in 2007, IllFonic is an independent video game studio located in Colorado and Washington. Its credits include Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Arcadegeddon, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Friday the 13th: The Game, Dead Alliance, Star Citizen, Evolve, Armored Warfare, and Nexuiz.