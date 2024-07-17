IGDA challenges US Patent office over requirement for applicants' addresses

The International Game Developers Association and YouTuber Youna 'CodeMike' Kang have filed challenged the United States Patent and Trademark Office following a new requirement for home addresses to be included during trademark registration.

Odin Law and Media has filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court on behalf of the parties, arguing that the new requirement "unnecessarily exposes applicants [...] to risks of harassment and invasion of privacy" and "skips crucial steps that should allow the public to help shape the rules that affect them."

The filing also highlights privacy concerns as small business owners, developers, and influencers often use their home address as their business address, which brings about safety concerns, especially in regards to potential doxing attacks.

"Transparency and protection of personal information are critical in the digital age," said IGDA executive director Jakin Vela.

"The requirement to disclose domicile addresses without adequate safeguards fails to recognise the unique risks faced by creators in the digital space, like game developers who are particularly vulnerable to doxing and other forms of harassment."

Odin Law and Media founding attorney Brandon J. Huffan added: "This case highlights a failure to provide adequate notice or solicit meaningful input from those most impacted by the rules, particularly affecting individuals in the digital entertainment and game development sectors where privacy concerns are paramount."