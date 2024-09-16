Skip to main content

IBM wins $44.9m in infringement lawsuit against Zynga

Jury found in favour of IBM, which says Zynga's Farmville game breached patents

IBM has won its 2022 patent infringement lawsuit against Zynga.

IBM convinced a Delaware jury that mobile developer Zynga infringed its web-based communications patents with its hugely successful mobile game, Farmville, as well as several spin-off titles.

Other games accused of infringing IBM's copyright include Crosswords With Friends, CSR Racing 2, Empires and Puzzles, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Hit It Rich!, Wizard of Oz Slots, as well as Farmville 2, Farmville 2: Country Escape, Farmville 2: Tropic Escape, and Farmville 3.

Despite denying the allegations, Zynga has been ordered to pay $44.9m in damages.

Zynga spokesperson Alan Lewis told Reuters the company was disappointed with the verdict but expects to appeal.

Zynga recently pulled out of its web3 project Sugartown, and sold it to a new company called D20.

The move was announced by the latter on social media earlier this month, saying it had "acquired all products and assets under Sugartown from Zynga."

