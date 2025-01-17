Huuuge Games cuts 29% of workforce

Poland-based Mobile developer and publisher Huuuge Games has announced a 29% cut in its workforce, affecting 122 employees.

89 workers facing redundancy are situated in its Polish studio, representing 21% of the branch's staff. The layoffs are expected to be completed by the end of February 2025.

Huuuge Games is also ceasing operations at its studios in the Netherlands and Finland. It is discontinuing new game development to focus on its social casino titles.

The developer will also cease financing of Bananaz Studios, writing down its assets value by $3.5 million.

"We deeply value the contributions of all our team members and are taking steps to support those affected through this transition," said Huuuge CEO Wojciech Wronowski.

"While these decisions are never easy, they reflect a commitment to streamlining operations and accelerating our ability to innovate."

As part of its strategic changes, Huuuge games also announced the appointment of Maciej Hebda as treasurer and EVP of finance, effective April 1, 2025. This follows the resignation of Marek Chwałek.