Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact banned in Australia

The Australian Classification Board has banned Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact due to "implied sexual violence."

As reported by Polygon, the Arc System Works title was refused classification due to it containing "a scene of a visual depiction of implied sexual violence, where an adult male exposes himself to persons under the age of 18 years."

The game, which has been delayed until 2025, is set to launch on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

In October, Sony apologised after Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number was accessible in Australia for a year after being banned in 2015 due to themes of sexual violence.

Sony was made aware that Hotline Miami 2 had not received "a proper rating from the Australian Classification Board" and refunded customers who purchased the game during that period.