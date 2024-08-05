Humble Games' latest release says it has "lost access to the pipeline of critical systems"

The studio behind Humble Games' latest game, Bõ: Path of the Teal Lotus, says it "lost access to the pipeline of critical systems without warning" when Humble Games "made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure operations" two weeks ago.

Humble Games is owned by Ziff Davis, which also owns GamesIndustry.biz parent Gamer Network.

In a statement posted to X/Twitter, Squid Shock admitted it had been "a hectic two weeks since [it had] launched [its] first game Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus", and announced it had turned to Patreon to help finance the game after "exploring every possible option to deliver the future content we had planned."

"Our launch was not without its challenges, our publisher shutting down has meant we have missed out on critical post-launch support which may put our studio’s future at risk," the team explained.

"We want to make it crystal clear that this was in no way the fault of the Humble Games team we worked with. It is just a sad time in the industry and ultimately, we understand."

The team added that whilst it had managed to push out an update on Steam, it had lost access to its console versions, and "porting and QA Support was tied into our deal with our publisher and at the time of writing we still do not have that pipeline restored."

After former Humble Games staff said the company abruptly shut down last month, Humble Games released a statement saying whilst it was undergoing restructuring, the company is "not shutting down" and "upcoming releases are not affected."

Former Humble staff, however, disputed the company's statement regarding the restructuring, claiming it underplays the impact on the team.