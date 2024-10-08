Humble Games calls in Good Games Group for support following restructure

Humble Games is bringing in another third-party to support its operations following a restructuring that saw the entire staff laid off.

The company announced today that it will be working with Good Games Group, a new indie publisher set up by former Humble Games leaders Alan Patmore and Mark Nash, to "further support previously released titles."

This is in addition to the partnership with The Powell Group, which took over publishing operations after the layoffs.

In July, reports originally suggested Humble Games was shutting down after former developers claimed all 36 staff has been laid off. The company later clarified that it was undergoing restructuring rather than shutting down, and that upcoming releases would not be affected.

The restructuring has also had an impact outside of the company, with developer Squid Shock saying it "lost access to the pipeline of critical systems without warning" after Humble published its game Bõ: Path of the Teal Lotus in July.