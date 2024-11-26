Humanoid Origin is closing down

Humanoid Origin has announced its closure and has subsequently ended the development of its untitled sci-fi game.

In a statement posted to LinkedIn, the Canadian developer cited "an unexpected shortfall in funding" as the reason for shutting down.

"Despite efforts to shield the studio from broader challenges in the industry, an unexpected shortfall of funding left us unable to sustain operations," it read.

"We're heartbroken that we will not be able to bring our new science-fiction universe to completion. Our main concern at this time, however, is our team, and we are committed to supporting them in their transition to new employment."

Founded by former BioWare general manager Casey Hudson in 2021, Humanoid Origin had offices in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada.

Hudson worked at Bioware for 16 years, leaving in 2014 before rejoining the company in 2017. He left in 2022 alongside Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah.