How video games conquered Hollywood | Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now.

This time, we're joined at MCM x EGX by Big Fan Games' Amanda Kruse to talk about the evolving ways in which video games adapt IP from other forms of entertainment - and vice versa. We also discuss how having the right talent that has grown up with video games is driving the wave of great adaptations we've seen, and how video games have come from being merchandise released alongside new films.

Elsewhere, we discuss the biggest news from the past week, including a key legal win for EA, a loss for Sony, and the potential for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to drive Game Pass subscriptions.

