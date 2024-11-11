How Nintendo's past will shore up Switch 2's future | Microcast

The latest GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is now available to download, bringing you a quick dive into the biggest news from the past week.

Our main topic this week is Nintendo's long-awaited (but very much expected) confirmation that Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with both its predecessor's software library and its online service. We discuss the advantages and disadvantages of this crossover, as well as the importance of backwards compatibility when launching a new console in today's industry.

And financials season continues, bringing with it a host of related stories and discussions. This week, we touch on Take-Two's decision to sell Private Division, Sony leadership's thoughts on why Concord failed, the independence of Amplitude Studios and more.

