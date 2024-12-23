Hothead Games shuts down

Vancouver-based studio Hothead Games has closed its doors.

Hothead CEO and president Ian Wilkinson shared the news on LinkedIn last Friday, revealing that the studio shut down on December 13 after filing for bankruptcy.

"We had an amazing playable for an AAA property and had hoped to secure a contract to develop both mobile and console/PC versions of this game with different publishers," wrote Wilkinson. "Unfortunately, it took far longer than expected to secure contracts for these versions of the game.

"They were both read to close two weeks ago and then the mobile publisher pulled out due to a change in strategy. Two weeks later, the console publisher also pulled out. At that point, our only remaining option was bankruptcy."

He added: "Hopefully, this won't be the last time you hear from us. We still believe we are destined to work together again and continue great things."

Hothead was founded in 2006 by former Radical Entertainment employees Steve Bocska, James Ceraldi, and Joel DeYoung.

The developer was known for its PC and console games, but also developed and published premium then free-to-play mobile titles for a time.