Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2 movies announced

Sony has announced film adaptations of Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2.

Revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas yesterday, the Horizon movie will be produced in partnership with PlayStation Productions and Columbia Pictures, as reported by The Verge.

The two studios previously collaborated with 2022's Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

The Helldivers 2 adaptation will be produced by Sony Pictures. No further details about the project have been announced.

Sony previously announced a series adaptation of the Horizon franchise produced by Netflix in 2022.

The series was reportedly cancelled last July, according to a report by Rolling Stone, which accused its showrunner Steve Blackman of "toxic, bullying, manipulative, and retaliatory behaviour."

During the CES presentation, Sony also announced an anime adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima based on its multiplayer mode Legends.