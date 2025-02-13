Hisashi Koinuma appointed Koei Tecmo's new CEO

Hisashi Koinuma is Koei Tecmo's new CEO.

Koinuma will assume the role of CEO, director, and president from April 1, 2025, moving up from his current position as COO.

Co-founder and current CEO, Yoichi Erikawa, will shift to assume the roles of chairperson of Koei Tecmo Holdings and representative director, whilst existing chairperson and representative director, Keiko Erikawa, will become director and chairman emeritus.

The company also revealed it would spin off new subsidiary Koei Tecmo Corporate Finance to focus on its investment functions.

"Our group aims to become the world’s number one digital entertainment company under the spirit of ‘creativity and contribution’," the company said. "We have been gradually preparing for the transition to the next generation of management through discussions in the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

"To achieve further growth and profitability for our group, we have decided to implement a new management structure starting from the fiscal year 2025."

Koei Tecmo recently settled its intellectual property infringement case against Youzu, with the latter "admitting and apologising for [its] infringement" of Koei Tecmo's games, Nobunaga's Ambition and Taiko Risshiden.