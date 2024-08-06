High on Life to get animated series

Squanch Games' High on Life will be getting an animated comedy series adaptation.

As per Deadline, Curb Your Enthusiasm's actor JB Smoove (who also voiced one of the title's sentient weapons) is set to produce via Alternate Side Productions. It's unclear at this stage whether he will have an acting role in the series as well, but Deadline indicated it's likely.

Squanch Games and Striker Entertainment's Mandy Bardisbanian and Russell Binder will also serve as executive producers alongside Alternate Side Productions.

JB Smoove commented: "High on Life is wild, weird, and wonderful, and the series is going to be that and more! Get ready to laugh your way through space with some unforgettable characters like myself! We are locked and loaded and ready to go!"

Binder added: "It's a video game unicorn that is both laugh out loud funny and carries the perfect balance of action and story to keep players engaged, and demanding more. Celebrating the fact that JB Smoove is a voice in, and a fan of, the game, we felt like we didn’t have to look any further than partnering up with Alternate Side Productions to adapt this title. With DLC, merch, and a publishing program, High On Life is tailor made for multimedia storytelling and fan engagement."

High on Life was 2022's biggest Game Pass launch, having released that December. By April 2023, the title had gathered 7.5 million unique players.