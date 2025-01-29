Hideaki Nishino named sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hideaki Nishino has been appointed sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, effective April 1, 2025.

Last May, Nishino and Hermen Hulst were named joint CEOs of SIE following the departure of Jim Ryan.

Hulst led the studio business group, which oversees PlayStation's first-party teams and the development of IPs into other mediums. He will continue this role, and report to Nishino.

As part of the leadership changes, CFO Hiroki Totoki has been promoted to CEO and president of the Sony Group Corporation. SVP of finance, corporate development and strategy Lin Tao will take over Totoki's previous role as CFO.

"It has been a pleasure working more closely with Hermen and Nishino and gaining insight into the ever-changing, fast-paced world of Sony Interactive Entertainment," said Totoko.

"As we hand the baton to Nishino and this exceptional leadership team, I am confident that SIE will reach new heights in the days ahead."

Nishino added: "We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best technology innovation.

"I want to thank Hermen for his expertise and leadership as he continues his role as studio business group CEO. I am deeply grateful for the PlayStation community and their continued support and I am very excited for what the future holds."