Hi-Rez Studios to cut an unspecified number of jobs in "difficult but necessary change"

As part of an "internal reorganisation and reprioritisation," Hi-Rez Studios is "laying off some team members across Hi-Rez."

Though CEO Stewart Chisam stopped short of confirming how many people would be affected by the cuts, he did confirm that the layoffs would "disproportionately impact marketing and publishing roles."

Colleagues in Evil Mojo, G&A, and Titan Forge divisions are also affected, as are developers working on "cosmetic skin content and system features."

Chisam said the "difficult but necessary changes" were to "ensure Hi-Rez's long-term success with a specific focus on positioning SMITE 2 for a long and sustainable future," and came after a "comprehensive review of our strategy and operations."

"This news has a real human impact at a tough time for workers in this industry. Each impacted individual is a talented and dedicated professional who has poured their heart and soul into our games," Chisam said.

"Letting them go is a heartbreaking decision, reflects a failure in my leadership, and one for which I take personal accountability. These are all good people who contributed positively to the company; none should view this as a personal failure. I extend my deepest thanks to them for their contributions to the company and their role in helping entertain and bring joy to millions of players."

Looking ahead, the studio will "concentrate [its] efforts entirely" on Smite 2.

"While these changes are difficult, we believe they are necessary and we will emerge stronger from them," Chisam concluded. "We appreciate your continued support and understanding during this challenging period, and the support and thanks you give those employees who are impacted and have given so much of their passion and time to help entertain us all."

"A little less" than 30 employees were laid off as a result of Hi-Rez's restructuring back in June 2023.

Earlier today, XR Games reportedly notified dozens of staff that jobs are at risk following a "massive restructuring."

We also reported today that Sharkmob is facing layoffs at its London studio after cancelling one of the games it had in development, with an unknown number of jobs now at risk.