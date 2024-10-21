Hi-Rez Studios shutting down Realm Royale Reforged and Divine Knockout in February

Hi-Rez Studios has announced that two of its multiplayer games will be shutting down on February 17, 2025: Realm Royale Reforged and Divine Knockout.

The closures were announced via almost identical statements posted on each game's Steam page attributed to their developers, Evil Mojo Games and Red Beard Games respectively – both subsidiaries of Hi-Rez Studios.

Both cited their parent's recent reorganisation as the main reason for the shutdowns. Earlier this month, it was reported this reorganisation would result in an unspecified number of layoffs.

After each game closes, they will be removed from digital storefronts so players will no longer be able to purchase them or any related content, such as DLC. Both titles were made effectively free-to-play a couple of months ago, and players will able to continue playing until the serves shut down.

When announcing the reorganisation earlier this month, Hi-Rez CEO Stewart Chisam said the "difficult but necessary changes" were to "ensure Hi-Rez's long-term success with a specific focus on positioning SMITE 2 for a long and sustainable future," and came after a "comprehensive review of our strategy and operations."