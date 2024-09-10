Here are the finalists for the 2024 GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards UK

We can finally reveal the finalists for the special awards at the UK GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2024.

NaturalMotion Games and Rocksteady have been nominated in five categories, with Rare up for three, and Playground Games, Playtonic, Sumo, King and CCP all up for two prizes each.

These are the finalists for our Special Awards only, which are for excellence in specific areas. The winners of these awards, plus the main Best Places badge winners, will be revealed on Wednesday, September 18 during a ceremony held at the Royal Institution in London.

The awards run after our HR Summit, which takes place the same day at the same venue. More details on that can be found here.

Our special categories are designed to highlight excellent work from companies in areas such as combating climate change, supporting charities, ensuring a healthy workforce, encouraging diversity and working with educators at all levels. We also have an award to highlight the UK games industry's HR Hero, which replaces our previous 'Best Boss' award.

In total, over 100 UK games companies signed up for this years awards, and each one had a chance to win one of these special prizes. The project is sponsored by Amiqus, Games London, Lighthouse Games and Playground Games.

The ceremony will also reveal the 2024 G Into Gaming Award winner, which celebrates an individual who has done exceptional work in supporting gender diversity in video games.

"Lighthouse Games is incredibly proud to sponsor the Large Company Category Award. Large companies play a pivotal role in driving the video game industry forward with their innovative capabilities and resources. This award celebrates the passion and dedication of these teams, and we are honoured to recognise and support their stellar contributions," said Lighthouse Games CEO Gavin Raeburn.

Here are the finalists for the 2024 Awards:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award - Presented by SpecialEffect

d3t

King

NaturalMotion Games Limited

Playtonic

Rocksteady

The Health and Wellbeing Award

CCP

Futurlab

NaturalMotion

Playtonic

Wushu

The Environmental Award - Presented by Games London

Playground Games

Rocksteady

Rare

NaturalMotion Games

Playstack

The Education Award

Electric Square Limited

King

NaturalMotion Games

NDreams

Sumo Group

The Diversity Award

Code Coven

Playground Games

Rare

Rocksteady

Maverick Games

Mojiworks

The Training and Development Award

NaturalMotion Games

Rare Ltd

Rocksteady

Sumo Group

TT Games

HR Hero 2024

Alice Wyman, Rocksteady

Anita McIntyre, Airship

Ilona Popczyk, Green Man Gaming

Kate Lindsay, CCP

Lauren Griffin, Sports Interactive