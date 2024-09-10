Here are the finalists for the 2024 GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards UK
The winners will be revealed at a London ceremony next week
We can finally reveal the finalists for the special awards at the UK GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2024.
NaturalMotion Games and Rocksteady have been nominated in five categories, with Rare up for three, and Playground Games, Playtonic, Sumo, King and CCP all up for two prizes each.
These are the finalists for our Special Awards only, which are for excellence in specific areas. The winners of these awards, plus the main Best Places badge winners, will be revealed on Wednesday, September 18 during a ceremony held at the Royal Institution in London.
The awards run after our HR Summit, which takes place the same day at the same venue. More details on that can be found here.
Our special categories are designed to highlight excellent work from companies in areas such as combating climate change, supporting charities, ensuring a healthy workforce, encouraging diversity and working with educators at all levels. We also have an award to highlight the UK games industry's HR Hero, which replaces our previous 'Best Boss' award.
In total, over 100 UK games companies signed up for this years awards, and each one had a chance to win one of these special prizes. The project is sponsored by Amiqus, Games London, Lighthouse Games and Playground Games.
For details on how the awards are judged, click here.
The ceremony will also reveal the 2024 G Into Gaming Award winner, which celebrates an individual who has done exceptional work in supporting gender diversity in video games.
"Lighthouse Games is incredibly proud to sponsor the Large Company Category Award. Large companies play a pivotal role in driving the video game industry forward with their innovative capabilities and resources. This award celebrates the passion and dedication of these teams, and we are honoured to recognise and support their stellar contributions," said Lighthouse Games CEO Gavin Raeburn.
Tickets for the event are available here.
Here are the finalists for the 2024 Awards:
The Corporate Social Responsibility Award - Presented by SpecialEffect
d3t
King
NaturalMotion Games Limited
Playtonic
Rocksteady
The Health and Wellbeing Award
CCP
Futurlab
NaturalMotion
Playtonic
Wushu
The Environmental Award - Presented by Games London
Playground Games
Rocksteady
Rare
NaturalMotion Games
Playstack
The Education Award
Electric Square Limited
King
NaturalMotion Games
NDreams
Sumo Group
The Diversity Award
Code Coven
Playground Games
Rare
Rocksteady
Maverick Games
Mojiworks
The Training and Development Award
NaturalMotion Games
Rare Ltd
Rocksteady
Sumo Group
TT Games
HR Hero 2024
Alice Wyman, Rocksteady
Anita McIntyre, Airship
Ilona Popczyk, Green Man Gaming
Kate Lindsay, CCP
Lauren Griffin, Sports Interactive