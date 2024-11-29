Helldivers 2 wins Game of the Year at the 2024 TIGA Awards
UK awards crown Rebellion as Best Large Studio, and nDreams as Best Publisher of the year
Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony's Helldivers 2 was the big winner of the 2024 TIGA Awards, taking home the Best Technical Innovation and Game of the Year prizes last night.
Sony Interactive Entertainment also won awards for Best Use of a License, thanks to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Best Narrative in Games for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.
Ninja Theory and Microsoft's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 won two awards, for Best Action & Adventure Game of 2024, and Diversity in Games.
So did Newfangled Games' Paper Trail, for Creativity in Games and Best Casual Game of 2024, and The Chinese Room's Still Wakes the Deep, for Best Audio Design and Heritage in Games.
Over in the business categories, Dlala Studio won Best Small Studio of 2024, Rebellion won Best Large Studio, while nDreams went home with the Best Publisher of the year award.
A couple of individual recognitions were given as well, with Red Kite Games' studio director Simon Iwaniszak winning the Outstanding Leadership Award, and Stainless Games' founder and CEO Patrick Buckland winning Outstanding Individual of the Year.
The awards recognise excellence in the UK games industry, and are organised every year by trade body TIGA.
Here's full list of winners of the 2024 TIGA Awards:
GAMES CATEGORIES
BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE GAME 2024
Ninja Theory, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
BEST ARCADE GAME 2024
Playtonic Games, Elsie
BEST AUDIO DESIGN 2024
The Chinese Room/Secret Mode, Still Wakes The Deep
BEST USE OF A LICENCE 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel's Spider-Man 2
BEST CASUAL GAME 2024
Newfangled Games, Paper Trail
CREATIVITY IN GAMES 2024
Newfangled Games, Paper Trail
DIVERSITY IN GAMES 2024
Ninja Theory, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
BEST EDUCATION, SERIOUS OR SIMULATION GAME 2024
Slitherine, Command: Modern Operations
HERITAGE IN GAMES 2024
The Chinese Room/Secret Mode, Still Wakes The Deep
BEST NARRATIVE IN GAMES 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Last of Us Part II Remastered
BEST PUZZLE GAME 2024
Sad Owl Studios, Viewfinder
BEST SOCIAL GAME 2024
Prideful Sloth, Go-Go Town!
BEST STRATEGY GAME 2024
Brightrock Games, Galacticare
BEST VISUAL DESIGN 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2
BEST VR/AR/XR/MR GAME 2024
Ubisoft Reflections & Ubisoft Leamington, Assassin's Creed: Nexus VR
BUSINESS CATEGORIES
BEST SMALL STUDIO 2024
Dlala Studios
BEST ART, ANIMATION & TRAILER SUPPLIER 2024
Big Farmer
BEST AUDIO SERVICES PROVIDER 2024
SIDE
BEST CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNER 2024
Flix Interactive
COMMITMENT TO ESG 2024
Room 8 Group
COMMITMENT TO WORKPLACE WELLBEING 2024
Dovetail Games
BEST EDUCATION INITIATIVE 2024
University of the West of England
BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION 2024
Staffordshire University
BEST LARGE STUDIO 2024
Rebellion
OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD 2024
Simon Iwaniszak, Founder & Studio Director, Red Kite Games
BEST LEGAL SERVICES 2024
Lee & Thompson LLP
BEST PUBLISHER 2024
nDreams
BEST QA/LOCALISATION PROVIDER 2024
PTW
BEST RECRUITMENT AGENCY 2024
Big Planet
BEST SERVICES PROVIDER 2024
PitStop Productions
BEST TALENT DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE 2024
Rocksteady Studios
BEST TAX & ACCOUNTANCY PROVIDER 2024
Johnston Carmichael
BEST TECHNICAL INNOVATION 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR 2024
Patrick Buckland, Stainless Games
GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2