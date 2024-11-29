Helldivers 2 wins Game of the Year at the 2024 TIGA Awards

Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony's Helldivers 2 was the big winner of the 2024 TIGA Awards, taking home the Best Technical Innovation and Game of the Year prizes last night.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also won awards for Best Use of a License, thanks to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Best Narrative in Games for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Ninja Theory and Microsoft's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 won two awards, for Best Action & Adventure Game of 2024, and Diversity in Games.

So did Newfangled Games' Paper Trail, for Creativity in Games and Best Casual Game of 2024, and The Chinese Room's Still Wakes the Deep, for Best Audio Design and Heritage in Games.

Over in the business categories, Dlala Studio won Best Small Studio of 2024, Rebellion won Best Large Studio, while nDreams went home with the Best Publisher of the year award.

A couple of individual recognitions were given as well, with Red Kite Games' studio director Simon Iwaniszak winning the Outstanding Leadership Award, and Stainless Games' founder and CEO Patrick Buckland winning Outstanding Individual of the Year.

The awards recognise excellence in the UK games industry, and are organised every year by trade body TIGA.

Here's full list of winners of the 2024 TIGA Awards:

GAMES CATEGORIES

BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE GAME 2024

Ninja Theory, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

BEST ARCADE GAME 2024

Playtonic Games, Elsie

BEST AUDIO DESIGN 2024

The Chinese Room/Secret Mode, Still Wakes The Deep

BEST USE OF A LICENCE 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel's Spider-Man 2

BEST CASUAL GAME 2024

Newfangled Games, Paper Trail

CREATIVITY IN GAMES 2024

Newfangled Games, Paper Trail

DIVERSITY IN GAMES 2024

Ninja Theory, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

BEST EDUCATION, SERIOUS OR SIMULATION GAME 2024

Slitherine, Command: Modern Operations

HERITAGE IN GAMES 2024

The Chinese Room/Secret Mode, Still Wakes The Deep

BEST NARRATIVE IN GAMES 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Last of Us Part II Remastered

BEST PUZZLE GAME 2024

Sad Owl Studios, Viewfinder

BEST SOCIAL GAME 2024

Prideful Sloth, Go-Go Town!

BEST STRATEGY GAME 2024

Brightrock Games, Galacticare

BEST VISUAL DESIGN 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2

BEST VR/AR/XR/MR GAME 2024

Ubisoft Reflections & Ubisoft Leamington, Assassin's Creed: Nexus VR

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

BEST SMALL STUDIO 2024

Dlala Studios

BEST ART, ANIMATION & TRAILER SUPPLIER 2024

Big Farmer

BEST AUDIO SERVICES PROVIDER 2024

SIDE

BEST CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNER 2024

Flix Interactive

COMMITMENT TO ESG 2024

Room 8 Group

COMMITMENT TO WORKPLACE WELLBEING 2024

Dovetail Games

BEST EDUCATION INITIATIVE 2024

University of the West of England

BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION 2024

Staffordshire University

BEST LARGE STUDIO 2024

Rebellion

OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD 2024

Simon Iwaniszak, Founder & Studio Director, Red Kite Games

BEST LEGAL SERVICES 2024

Lee & Thompson LLP

BEST PUBLISHER 2024

nDreams

BEST QA/LOCALISATION PROVIDER 2024

PTW

BEST RECRUITMENT AGENCY 2024

Big Planet

BEST SERVICES PROVIDER 2024

PitStop Productions

BEST TALENT DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE 2024

Rocksteady Studios

BEST TAX & ACCOUNTANCY PROVIDER 2024

Johnston Carmichael

BEST TECHNICAL INNOVATION 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR 2024

Patrick Buckland, Stainless Games

GAME OF THE YEAR 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2