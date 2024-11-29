Skip to main content

Helldivers 2 wins Game of the Year at the 2024 TIGA Awards

UK awards crown Rebellion as Best Large Studio, and nDreams as Best Publisher of the year

Image credit: PlayStation / Arrowhead Game Studios
Marie Dealessandri avatar
News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Published on
Updated on

Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony's Helldivers 2 was the big winner of the 2024 TIGA Awards, taking home the Best Technical Innovation and Game of the Year prizes last night.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also won awards for Best Use of a License, thanks to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Best Narrative in Games for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Ninja Theory and Microsoft's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 won two awards, for Best Action & Adventure Game of 2024, and Diversity in Games.

So did Newfangled Games' Paper Trail, for Creativity in Games and Best Casual Game of 2024, and The Chinese Room's Still Wakes the Deep, for Best Audio Design and Heritage in Games.

Over in the business categories, Dlala Studio won Best Small Studio of 2024, Rebellion won Best Large Studio, while nDreams went home with the Best Publisher of the year award.

A couple of individual recognitions were given as well, with Red Kite Games' studio director Simon Iwaniszak winning the Outstanding Leadership Award, and Stainless Games' founder and CEO Patrick Buckland winning Outstanding Individual of the Year.

The awards recognise excellence in the UK games industry, and are organised every year by trade body TIGA.

Here's full list of winners of the 2024 TIGA Awards:

GAMES CATEGORIES

BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE GAME 2024
Ninja Theory, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

BEST ARCADE GAME 2024
Playtonic Games, Elsie

BEST AUDIO DESIGN 2024
The Chinese Room/Secret Mode, Still Wakes The Deep

BEST USE OF A LICENCE 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel's Spider-Man 2

BEST CASUAL GAME 2024
Newfangled Games, Paper Trail

CREATIVITY IN GAMES 2024
Newfangled Games, Paper Trail

DIVERSITY IN GAMES 2024
Ninja Theory, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

BEST EDUCATION, SERIOUS OR SIMULATION GAME 2024
Slitherine, Command: Modern Operations

HERITAGE IN GAMES 2024
The Chinese Room/Secret Mode, Still Wakes The Deep

BEST NARRATIVE IN GAMES 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Last of Us Part II Remastered

BEST PUZZLE GAME 2024
Sad Owl Studios, Viewfinder

BEST SOCIAL GAME 2024
Prideful Sloth, Go-Go Town!

BEST STRATEGY GAME 2024
Brightrock Games, Galacticare

BEST VISUAL DESIGN 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2

BEST VR/AR/XR/MR GAME 2024
Ubisoft Reflections & Ubisoft Leamington, Assassin's Creed: Nexus VR

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

BEST SMALL STUDIO 2024
Dlala Studios

BEST ART, ANIMATION & TRAILER SUPPLIER 2024
Big Farmer

BEST AUDIO SERVICES PROVIDER 2024
SIDE

BEST CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNER 2024
Flix Interactive

COMMITMENT TO ESG 2024
Room 8 Group

COMMITMENT TO WORKPLACE WELLBEING 2024
Dovetail Games

BEST EDUCATION INITIATIVE 2024
University of the West of England

BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION 2024
Staffordshire University

BEST LARGE STUDIO 2024
Rebellion

OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD 2024
Simon Iwaniszak, Founder & Studio Director, Red Kite Games

BEST LEGAL SERVICES 2024
Lee & Thompson LLP

BEST PUBLISHER 2024
nDreams

BEST QA/LOCALISATION PROVIDER 2024
PTW

BEST RECRUITMENT AGENCY 2024
Big Planet

BEST SERVICES PROVIDER 2024
PitStop Productions

BEST TALENT DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE 2024
Rocksteady Studios

BEST TAX & ACCOUNTANCY PROVIDER 2024
Johnston Carmichael

BEST TECHNICAL INNOVATION 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR 2024
Patrick Buckland, Stainless Games

GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2

