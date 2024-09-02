Helldivers 2 support studio Toadman Interactive to shut offices in Sweden and Norway

Toadman Interactive - an original and work-for-hire studio - has announced it is closing its offices in Stockholm, Visby, and Oslo.

Some positions at the Immortal Unchained developer's Berlin office are also at risk.

"Like many other game companies, we have gone through a tough period over the last 12 months, and, unfortunately, that means that we are shutting down our offices in Stockholm, Visby, and Oslo, as well as having some redundancies in our Berlin studio," the studio said in a statement posted to LinkedIn.

"If you are hiring in the games space, please reach out [...] and we would love to make introductions to our talented staff."

As spotted by Game Developer, the company - which supported the development of Helldivers 2, Dead Island 2, and Warhammer: End times - Vermintide - reported it employed 111 people at the end of June 2024. It's unclear just how many of those jobs have been affected by the cuts.

In its recent financial report, parent company Enad Global (EG7) said Toadman's original game, EvilVEvil released to a "lackluster reception and sales figures" in July.

Earlier today, we reported that Until Dawn Remake developer, Ballistic Moon, has laid off at least 11 staff, although the official number of developers affected has not been divulged.