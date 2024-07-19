Halo TV series cancelled after two seasons

Paramount+ has cancelled the Halo TV series after two seasons.

In a statement shared with Variety, the streaming service confirmed the cancellation, simply saying that the show would "not move forward with a third season on the service."

Variety talked with a source close to the situation, who told the publication that co-producers Xbox, Amblin Television, and 343 Industries are reportedly trying to find a new home for the show.

343 Industries commented: "We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future.

"We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world."

The Halo TV show was originally announced all the way back in 2013. A 2020 release was announced in 2018, but the series was then pushed to 2021, and eventually debuted in 2022. The reception was lukewarm, and very divisive among fans of the Xbox franchise.