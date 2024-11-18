Half-Life 2 reaches new record at over 60,000 concurrent players

Half-Life 2 reached over 60,000 concurrent players on Steam over the weekend following celebrations of its 20th anniversary.

As of writing, its current peak is 64,085 concurrent players. According to Steam DB, this is the game's highest peak since the website started tracking player numbers in 2008.

The game's previous peak was 16,101 concurrent players in August 2021.

The increase in player numbers comes after Valve released a surprise update merging the base game with its episodic sequels, Steam Workshop support and in-game commentary.

A two-hour documentary was released in tandem, celebrating the milestone and the game's lasting impact. Valve has also made Half-Life 2 free on Steam for a limited time.