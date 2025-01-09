Grand Games secures $30m in Series A funding round

Mobile studio Grand Games has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Balderton Capital.

Existing investors Bek Ventures, Laton Ventures, and angel investor Mert Gür also participated in this round.

Grand Games will use the investment to continue its expansion into global markets and to launch a new title in 2025.

The studio also plans to expand its team from 14 to more than 40 this year.

"Istanbul is producing some of the world's finest gaming studios and within that ecosystem the founders of Grand Games stood out with their vision to create world-class genre-defining casual games that players love to play," said Balderton Capital general partner Suranga Chandratillake.

"The speed with which they have built a brilliant team culture and achieved success with their first two games demonstrates their talent and commitment."

Grand Games raised $3 million in a pre-seed funding round last July.

The studio was founded in January 2024 by Bekir Batuhan, Mustafa Fırtına, and Mehmet Çalım