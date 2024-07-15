Grand Games raises $3m in funding round

Turkish startup Grand Games has raised $3 million in a pre-seed funding round.

As reported by GamesBeat, the funding round was led by Earlybird Digital East Fund with participation from Laton Ventures. The mobile developer will use the money raised to support development of future titles and to further build its team.

The developer has already soft-launched its first title Magic Sort in the US on iOS and Android. It plans to release its second game Car Match this month, followed by its flagship title next year.

"We saw how fragmented mobile development had become and took the opportunity to build a radically different company to what we were seeing in the market," said Grand Games' co-founder and CEO Bekir Batuhan Çelebi.

"We saw an opportunity to build a billion-dollar business made possible by adopting the latest AI technology which is helping us build and iterate games faster. Swift execution combined with innovation will be what separates us from other companies."

Earlybird Digital East Fund associate Oguzhan Ozer added: "We are quite selective investors, and knowing the challenges of the market with the insider view, have approached it cautiously. What set Grand Games apart and convinced us was the team quality and their vision, and we are very excited to support them in their journey."

Grand Games was founded in January this year by Bekir Batuhan Çelebi, Mustafa Fırtına, and Mehmet Çalım.