Google opens its $2m fund for Latam indies

Each studio will receive between $150,000 to $200,000

Image credit: Google Play
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Google has opened applications for its 2024 Indie Games Fund.

A group of Latin American game studios will receive a share of $2 million, with each recipient receiving between $150,000 to $200,000.

The fund is open to indie game developers that have already launched a game on Google Play or other mobile platforms, PC and console.

Applications close on September 13, 2024, with priority given to applications received by August 30, 2024.

Last year, ten studios were awarded a share of the $2 million investment. This included Actoon Studios, 67 Bits, Ogre Pixel, Big Green Pillow, Pincer Games, Blu Studios, Creative Hand, Mother Gaia, Purple Tree, and Rockhead Studios.

