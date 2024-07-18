GoldenEye and Perfect Dark artist Brett Jones has died

Game artist Brett Jones, known for his work on GoldenEye and Perfect Dark, has died.

David Doak shared the news on social media, accompanied by a screenshot of GoldenEye.

"So much of what made GoldenEye and Perfect Dark special came from Brett's talent and rascal humour," he said in another post.

Jones began his career at Rare in 1994, where he worked for eight years as lead artist, motion capture manager, animator, and concept artist.

His work can be seen across GoldenEye and Perfect Dark, in which he was responsible for character creation, concept design, modelling, and animation.

After leaving Rare in 2002, Jones went on to work for multiple production companies in VFX and animation including BBC Cardiff where he worked on shows including Doctor Who and Being Human.

He also produced character rigging on films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Fantastic Beasts and How To Find Them.