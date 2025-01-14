GOG bolsters game preservation efforts by joining European game archivist organisation

GOG has partnered with the European Federation of Game Archives, Museums, and Preservation Projects (EFGAMP), Europe's largest federation of organisations working to preserve "video games as cultural heritage".

With fellow members including The Video Game Museum in Rome, France's MO5.COM, Computerspielemuseum in Berlin, The Netherlands Institute for Sound & Vision, and Embracer Games Archive, GOG said its membership marked "a significant step in bridging the private sector with cultural organisations across Europe."

It also hoped that by joining EFGAMP, GOG would "reinforce itself position as one of the global champions in game preservation" and emphasise its "passionate" advocacy work.

“GOG was created with video game preservation in mind," said Maciej Gołębiewski, managing director at GOG. "Classic games and the mission to safeguard them for future generations have always been at the core of our work.

"Over the past decade, we’ve honed our expertise in this area. The GOG Preservation Program, which ensures compatibility for over 100 games and delivers hundreds of enhancements, is just one example of this commitment. We were thrilled to see the Program warmly received not only by our players but also by our partners and the gaming industry as a whole."

COO of EFGAMP, Andreas Lange, added: “GOG brings a unique perspective to EFGAMP as a European leader in digital game distribution.

"Their experience in making classic games accessible to modern audiences complements the work of our existing members by bringing further digital expertise to our collective efforts.

"As GOG distributes classic games worldwide, GOG is a fantastic addition to EFGAMP, whose members are primarily rooted in the cultural heritage sector."