GiantX acquires AI start-up iTero Gaming in multi-million dollar deal

Gaming and esports brand GiantX has acquired AI esports coaching start-up iTero Gaming.

While the full sum was undisclosed, the company said the acquisition was a "multi-million [dollar] deal."

As part of the acquisition, iTero founder Jack J Williams has been appointed head of gaming technology at GiantX. He founded iTero Gaming in 2022.

GiantX plans to use iTero's tools to provide training and insights to players, as well as individualised coaching.

The partnership will focus on League of Leagues, which iTero already has a coaching app for that has seen nearly a quarter of a million installs over the past two years.

"This marks a pivotal moment in GiantX's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in esports, empowering players worldwide to achieve their competitive best," said GiantX co-CEO Tim Reichert.

"We are excited to harness this new technology to optimise our team's training during practice to unlock the full potential of our pro players and the global gaming community."

GiantX was formed in December 2023 following a merger between Excel Esports and Giants Esports.