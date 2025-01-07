Ghost of Tsushima to get anime adaptation

An anime adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima is in the works, based on its Legends multiplayer mode.

Announced yesterday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the series will be directed by Takanobu Mizuno and produced by anime studio Kamikaze Douga in collaboration with Aniplex.

The series will premiere on the Sony-owned anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2027.

"Ghost of Tsushima's rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project," said PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash.

"Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions' hit video game into a stunning new anime."

Ghost of Tsushima is also being adapted into a feature film, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski at the helm. Sucker Punch Productions will serve as an executive producer on the movie.

A sequel to the 2020 action-adventure game is currently in development. Announced at the Game Awards last month, Ghost of Yōtei will launch on PS5 sometime in 2025.