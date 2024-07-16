Gfinity Digital Media affected by layoffs

Gfinity Digital Media has reportedly been hit with a wave of redundancies.

Gfinity and Stealth Optional editor-in-chief Lewis White shared the news on social media on July 12, noting that, as far as he was aware, his entire team was being let go.

However, it's unclear how many people are affected across the firm, with GDM owning eight gaming media websites including Gfinity Esports, Stealth Optional, and Racing Games.

White and other members of the Gfinity Esports team have since been sharing that they've been made redundant.

News writer Nico Parungo wrote that the cuts were due to "restructuring and budgetary reasons," while guides editor Rory Norris shared that his contract will finish at the end of the month. Evergreen editor Aimee Hart was also laid off.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to GDM regarding the scope of the layoffs.