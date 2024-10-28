Germany launches new grant to fund gaming start-ups

Germany's Minister of State for Culture and the Media is inviting German developers to pitch "brilliant game ideas" and apply for funding via the Press Start: Games Startup Grant fund.

Open to both indie developers and newly founded studios, the Press Start: Games Startup Grant fund supports "up to 130 game developers in Germany in setting up their own studios" from this year.

According to Game Developer, successful bids can secure €2,750 (almost $3,000) per month over an 18-month period to help "focus on the founding phase and drive forward the development of their games."

Successful applicants - who will need to submit a game concept or a project in early development - will also have access to an education and networking program.

"With the grant, we are supporting the further development of the innovative and diverse games development landscape and thus strengthening Germany as a games location," said Minister representative Claudia Roth.

"With this pilot project, the funds earmarked by the German Bundestag for cultural games funding will benefit games visionaries throughout Germany."

Eligible applicants can apply to the program from now until November 17, 2024.

Earlier this month, Steam confirmed it will no longer sell games in Germany without age rating.