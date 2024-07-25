German games market increases 6% to €10bn in 2023

The German games market grew by 6% to €10 billion in 2023, with revenue from mobile games having almost doubled to €2.9 billion since 2018 when revenues were estimated to be €1.5 billion.

That's according to new figures released by the German Games Industry Association (Game), based on data collected by Data.ai. The report shows solid improvement over the 1% growth recorded last year.

This year's growth was attributed to sales of games consoles and accessories, in addition to in-game and in-app purchases.

98% of mobile game revenue was made up of in-app purchases, while online gaming services generated €43 million and sales of individual games accounted for less than 1% of total revenue at €5 million.

Game also found that the number of mobile players in Germany grew by 300,000 to 24.6 million in 2023, and that more than half of players were women (52%) compared to men (48%).

"Although we've been witnessing the unstoppable rise of the smartphone for almost a decade and a half, this is still an area of the game market that continues to grow," said Game managing director Felix Falk. "Mobile games often attract people with little or no experience of playing video games.

"The mobile gaming market has grown hugely over recent years; alongside classic casual games for spare moments, complex games and even esports titles are now also firmly established. This variety is unique and one of the strengths of games apps."