GeForce Now to establish 100-hour playtime limit

Nvidia's subscription cloud gaming service GeForce Now will soon be enforcing a playtime limit of 100 hours per month.

The new rule won't affect Founder memberships, but will impact the newly renamed Performance and Ultimate tiers, Nvidia announced on Reddit. The company said the limit "comfortably accommodates 94% of members."

Unused playtime can be rolled over to the next month, within a 15 hours limit, but these can't be added up and members can't have more than 115 hours available at the beginning of a month.

Members will also be able to purchase additional hours. This will set Performance subscribers back $2.99 for an additional 15 hours, and cost Ultimate members $5.99 for the same number of hours. As a reminder, a Performance membership costs $9.99 a month, and an Ultimate one is priced at $19.99 monthly.

Players who have an active membership as of December 31, 2024 won't see the change enforced on their account until January 2026. However, the rules will affect new members signing up from January 2025.