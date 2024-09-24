Gamurs Group employees reportedly hit with more layoffs

Gamurs Group's various publications have reportedly been impacted by another round of layoffs, with an unknown number of staff affected.

Former employees shared the news on social media and claimed the redundancies were made via email and were effective immediately.

Those affected include Dot Esports gaming editor Vic Hood, Twinfinite managing editor Isaac McIntyre, Dot Esports Australian managing editor Tom Hopkins, Destructoid staff writer Jamie Sharp, and PC Invasion senior staff writer Diego Perez.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Gamurs Group for comment.

Gamurs Group previously made redundancies in July, with teams from the above publications also seemingly affected. Several employees also left The Escapist last November following the firing of editor-in-chief Nick Calandra.