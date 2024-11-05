GAMM Game Museum to open in Rome

VIGAMUS, the Video Game Museum of Rome, has announced the opening of a new video game museum later this month.

GAMM – Game Museum will be unveiled on November 30, 2024 following the Checkpoint Festival of Interactive Experiences.

It will occupy 700 square meters of space at Piazza della Repubblica, and will be divided into two levels and three thematic areas.

The new museum will combine "cutting-edge digital content with a collection of unique, valuable artifacts" for visitors to learn about the history of video games.

GAMM will be managed by Kabuto, a new start-up created by VIGAMUS composed of veterans of the entertainment industry.

"GAMM – Game Museum aims to highlight the cultural and artistic value of video games as interactive works allowing visitors to immerse themselves in a path based on the combination of history, technology, and the exploration of gameplay," said director of GAMM Marco Accordi Rickards.

Kabuto co-founder Luisa Bixio added: "GAMM will be an immersive museum space, where video games as a cultural medium can be explored from the origins to the latest evolution, visitors from all over the world will be able to discover a new location in the heart of Rome."