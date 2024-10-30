GameSpot staff endure another round of job cuts

Fandom-owned media outlet GameSpot has commenced another round of layoffs today.

Though not formally confirmed, earlier today, Giant Bomb announced online that it would be "punting on today's streams" and would resume tomorrow. Hours later, reports of redundancies began to circulate.

"Just got laid off from GameSpot," said host/senior producer, Dave Klein on X/Twitter.

"If anyone is looking for a video producer/senior producer, I've got you. Also been working on a game for the past couple years, and can program in C# and Unity, plus do game design."

When asked by a concerned respondent about what had happened, Klein wrote: "Just a massive layoff. I’m not the only one affected by it."

"So hey, if you need someone who can write/edit/manage/work with video/work with marketing and branded/work with social/work with SEO/do any of the 20 thousand other things I did at Fandom and GameSpot, I'm here," added senior editor Chris Hayner.

"Another round of layoffs at Fandom," said senior producer Jake Dekker.

"I'm ok, but a lot of people aren't. I think this is the FOURTH round of layoffs we've had since they acquired GameSpot in 2022. This industry f**king sucks, man."

It's unclear if Fandom, too, has been impacted, or how many people have been laid off at this time. GamesIndustry.biz has reached out for comment.

These layoffs come on top of redundancies announced back in January 2023, and then again in January 2024.The prior cuts hit GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb as well.