Tis the season to be jolly pouring over pie charts, bar graphs, tables and any other statistics we can throw at you.

Yes, the approach of the holiday break means the annual GamesIndustry.biz Year In Numbers infographic is ready to go, perfectly capturing the current state of the video games market in one (admittedly very long) JPG image.

As always, a huge thank you to the experts that share their data and help us compile this together. In the infographic below, you will find:

The global games market value (courtesy of Newzoo)

Total boxed vs digital revenues (also via Newzoo)

The biggest mobile games, publishers and countries, both by revenue and downloads (thank you, Sensor Tower)

The best-selling games in the UK (from Nielsen GfK), US (from Circana) and Japan (from Famitsu)

The most covered games and companies, in terms of number of articles (provided by ICO via Footprints, based on data from over 18,000 websites)

The biggest influencers on YouTube, most watched trailers and game promo videos, and the most popular video games on TikTok (courtesy of Fancensus)

With that, GamesIndustry.biz presents… The Year In Numbers 2024: